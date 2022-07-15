Tags
The gifts appear to go against guidance prohibiting cash gifts for senators and U.S. Senate employees unless the gift is from a relative or through an inheritance.
Frank Kaminsky spent three seasons with the Phoenix Suns but his time was cut short in 2021-22 due to a knee injury. Now, the 29-year-old veteran heads closer to home with an Eastern Conference team.
Listed for $4.25 million, 5404 Lake Mendota drive includes five beds, six bathrooms and a slide from the second floor to the first that twists around the staircase.
"I mean, women get pregnant, and God bless them for getting pregnant," Johnson said. "We need to populate our Earth."
Madison police began calling in a SWAT team around 5 p.m. on Monday, after learning that Robert Crimo III's phone had pinged in the Madison area.
The two Black parents failed to prove that an assignment asking sixth-graders to punish a slave violated their civil rights or their children's.
Cormac Sampson will not be playing a fifth year for the Badgers.
On a new court recently installed as an extension of Johnny Davis' family home in La Crosse, no one was critiquing his shot, no one was challenging it, and there was no one to impress. The last several months of his life have been nothing but that for Davis, so this was a welcomed change.
"I do not have the words to express to you how disappointed and sad I am to be telling you this," Blank said. "I was excited to be joining you at Northwestern, a world-class institution that is near and dear to my heart."
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
