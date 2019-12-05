A survey published recently in the New York Post said that more than half of parents are too busy to enjoy the fun of parenting.
“That’s sad,” said clinical psychologist Eileen Kennedy-Moore, a parenting expert in Princeton.
She added that the standards for what constitutes a good parent these days have “expanded horrifically.”
In her grandmother’s day, Kennedy-Moore said, a parent was doing well if the kids were “reasonably clean.” In her mother’s day, it was a win if the child was “reasonably obedient.”
“But today, parents feel they have to cultivate the perfect child, responsible for their intellectual, athletic, religious, social, and emotional development, on their way toward creating a better boy or girl,” she said.
“In truth, parents have very little influence long-term on creating a child’s personality. It’s peers and genetics that do it.”
Not everything in the modern parenting canon is deep or disquieting. A few offerings, in fact, are pretty light reads, such as Jessica Denay’s inadvertently hilarious “The Hot Mom’s Handbook: Laugh and Feel Great from Bump to Baby.” One piece of advice in the book is “how to look gorgeous in a hot nursing bra.”
“Hot” is a very important concept for Denay, and she repeats it often.
Genuine laughs, based on authentic parenting experiences, emanate from Susan Jeffers’ “I’m Okay, You’re a Brat,” and the infamous bedtime book “Go the F--k to Sleep” by Adam Mansbach, which manages to be loving and profanely subversive at the same time.
And CNBC apparently inspired a few guffaws (and possible gasps) when it announced that New Jersey is the third-best place to bring up a baby in America, behind Utah and Wyoming. The ever-surprising Garden State earns high marks for its kid-friendly neighborhoods and for childhood education achievements.