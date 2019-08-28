NOV. 30
AT TCF BANK STADIUM
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA
BOSS
The Golden Gophers are 12-13 in two seasons under P.J. Fleck. They went 7-6 last season after winning three of their final four games. That stretch included a 37-15 win over UW in the regular-season finale, giving Minnesota its first victory in Madison since 1994 and possession of Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the first time since 2003. For Fleck, the reason for the late-season improvement was simple: One of the youngest teams in the nation showed some maturity. “I think they failed enough to become successful and they were mature enough to handle it,” he said. “And our whole theme last year was a race to maturity. We might not be the oldest team, but we can grow up fast by our experiences, and I thought that’s what changed.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Wide receiver Tyler Johnson (right) returns for his senior season after catching 78 passes for 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Johnson registered six 100-yard games last season and became the first Minnesota player to top the century mark in four consecutive Big Ten games. “He thinks we’re going to be pretty good, and he came back for his teammates,” Fleck said. “So we're really excited about that.”
BITS AND PIECES
Sophomore quarterback Zack Annexstad, who started the first seven games last season, sustained a serious foot injury early in camp and is out indefinitely. That likely means more playing time for sophomore Tanner Morgan, who started the final six games after Annexstad was injured. … Fleck fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith after Minnesota allowed 646 yards and 55 points to Illinois in early November. The defense played much better under Joe Rossi, who had his interim tag removed at the end of the regular season. That unit returns seven starters, including senior defensive end Carter Coughlin (9½ sacks). Sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is back after missing most of last season with a foot injury.
BURNING QUESTION
How will Minnesota split carries at tailback?
Season-ending ACL injuries to veterans Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks early in the season opened the door for Mohamed Ibrahim, who finished with 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns as a true freshman. Smith and Brooks are back as fifth-year seniors, and Minnesota’s deep backfield also includes sophomore Bryce Williams (502 yards). Fleck has hinted at using Smith, when he’s fully healthy, as a receiver.
THE NUMBER
11 | Games on Minnesota’s schedule in 2018 that were decided by double digits. The average margin of victory for the Gophers’ was 21.7 points; their average margin of defeat was 20.2 points.