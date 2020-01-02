Big picture: Oturu, who has eight double-doubles, and Carr have carried a heavy load for the Golden Gophers. But Kalscheur has come on as of late. After being held scoreless and going 0-for-8 from 3-point range in a 20-point loss at Iowa on Dec. 9, Kalscheur averaged 24.0 points and connected 13 times from 3-point range during Minnesota’s three-game winning streak that followed that defeat. Not coincidentally, the Gophers’ résumé got a major boost during that stretch with a home win over Ohio State and a victory over Oklahoma State in Tulsa.