Record: 7-6, 1-2 Big Ten
NET ranking: 30
All-Big Ten candidates: Sophomore center Daniel Oturu, above, (19.1 ppg, 12.2 rpg); sophomore guard Marcus Carr (15.8 ppg; 5.7 rpg, 7.0 apg); sophomore guard Gabe Kalscheur (14.0 ppg).
Big picture: Oturu, who has eight double-doubles, and Carr have carried a heavy load for the Golden Gophers. But Kalscheur has come on as of late. After being held scoreless and going 0-for-8 from 3-point range in a 20-point loss at Iowa on Dec. 9, Kalscheur averaged 24.0 points and connected 13 times from 3-point range during Minnesota’s three-game winning streak that followed that defeat. Not coincidentally, the Gophers’ résumé got a major boost during that stretch with a home win over Ohio State and a victory over Oklahoma State in Tulsa.