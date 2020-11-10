TBA at LaBahn Arena.

TBA at 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis.

Behind the bench

Bob Motzko (34-30-11 in his third season at Minnesota), 310-222-60 in his 16th season overall) earned his fifth career coach of the year award in 2019-20, in his third conference.

First star

After scoring seven goals in each of his first two seasons, forward Scott Reedy posted 15 in 2019-20, tied for second among Big Ten players who are returning this season.

Goodbye

Minnesota lost regular defensemen Tyler Nanne and Ryan Zuhlsdorf but only two forwards, both of whom were in and out of the lineup last season.

Hello

Defenseman Brock Faber from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program was picked in the second round of the 2020 NHL draft by Los Angeles.

Looking back

The Golden Gophers held onto the last home-ice playoff spot in 2019-20 with a 9-8-7-4 Big Ten record (tied for second place) and were 16-14-7 when the season ended.

Looking ahead

Big Ten coaches picked Minnesota and its veteran roster to win the regular-season championship. To make it happen, Motzko thinks players like Sammy Walker, Brannon McManus, Ben Meyers and Blake McLaughlin have to take another step in their point production. The Gophers should be able to count on good goaltending from the tandem of Jack LaFontaine and Jared Moe. The team found its footing in the second half last season and if that continues with a largely intact returning group, it should be back to the level of the Minnesota teams that won the first four Big Ten regular-season titles.