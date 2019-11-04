FEB. 5 — WILLIAMS ARENA IN MINNEAPOLIS
MARCH 1 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
The Golden Gophers are 112-92 in six seasons under Richard Pitino. Last season represented a breakthrough of sorts for Pitino, who led Minnesota to its first NCAA tournament victory in six years. The Gophers, who finished 22-14 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten, beat Louisville in the opening round before getting blown out by Michigan State. Pitino had to hit the reset button in the offseason after losing the team’s two best players, Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy. “We lost a lot, but that doesn’t mean that we have to take a step back,” Pitino said.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore center Daniel Oturu averaged 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds last season. He recorded seven double-doubles, including a 12-point, 11-rebound effort in a loss to UW.
SCOUTING REPORT
How much production is there to replace? Coffey led the team with 16.6 points 3.2 assists per game, while Murphy averaged 14.4 points and 11.0 rebounds and is No. 2 all-time in the Big Ten in the latter category. Joining Oturu in a super sophomore class is guard Gabe Kalscheur, who averaged 10 points and shot 41 percent from 3-point range last season. … Junior forward Eric Curry will miss the season after injuring his right knee during a preseason practice. Curry missed a total of 53 games over the previous two seasons with injuries to his other knee. … Pitino will rely heavily on three transfers, including a pair of guards who sat out last season: sophomore Marcus Carr, who averaged 10.0 points and a team-leading 4.0 assists in 32 games (27 starts) at Pittsburgh in 2017-18; and junior Payton Willis, who started 16 games over two seasons at Vanderbilt, averaging a little over 5 points per game. Meanwhile, Minnesota added graduate transfer Alihan Demir, a forward who averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds at Drexel last season.
THE NUMBER
21 | Consecutive seasons in which Minnesota has finished below UW in the Big Ten standings.