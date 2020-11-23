 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINNESOTA

MINNESOTA

Minnesota's Marcus Carr

Dec. 31 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

Richard Pitino is 127-108 in seven seasons at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers went 15-16 last season, including 8-12 in the Big Ten. After beating UW 70-52 on Feb. 5 to improve to 6-6 in conference play, the Gophers lost six of their next seven games.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Junior guard Marcus Carr (above) averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists last season. Carr, who began his career at Pittsburgh, shot 36.1 percent from 3-point range.

SCOUTING REPORT

Star center Daniel Oturu’s departure to the NBA — he was picked in the second round — leaves a big hole on both ends of the court. Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last season as a sophomore. … Junior guard Gabe Kalscheur averaged 11.6 points last season. … The Gophers added three transfers who are eligible immediately: Junior center Liam Robbins, who averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks last season at Drake; junior guard Both Gach, who averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists at Drake; and senior forward Brandon Johnson, who averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds at Western Michigan. … The Gophers’ freshman class includes guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., whose father played for Pitino’s father Rick at Kentucky before embarking on an 11-year NBA career. … Minnesota has finished below UW in the Big Ten standings in 22 consecutive seasons.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics