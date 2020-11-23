Dec. 31 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

Richard Pitino is 127-108 in seven seasons at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers went 15-16 last season, including 8-12 in the Big Ten. After beating UW 70-52 on Feb. 5 to improve to 6-6 in conference play, the Gophers lost six of their next seven games.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

SCOUTING REPORT

Star center Daniel Oturu’s departure to the NBA — he was picked in the second round — leaves a big hole on both ends of the court. Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last season as a sophomore. … Junior guard Gabe Kalscheur averaged 11.6 points last season. … The Gophers added three transfers who are eligible immediately: Junior center Liam Robbins, who averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks last season at Drake; junior guard Both Gach, who averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists at Drake; and senior forward Brandon Johnson, who averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds at Western Michigan. … The Gophers’ freshman class includes guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., whose father played for Pitino’s father Rick at Kentucky before embarking on an 11-year NBA career. … Minnesota has finished below UW in the Big Ten standings in 22 consecutive seasons.