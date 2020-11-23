Dec. 31 | Kohl Center
COACH’S CORNER
Richard Pitino is 127-108 in seven seasons at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers went 15-16 last season, including 8-12 in the Big Ten. After beating UW 70-52 on Feb. 5 to improve to 6-6 in conference play, the Gophers lost six of their next seven games.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Marcus Carr (above) averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists last season. Carr, who began his career at Pittsburgh, shot 36.1 percent from 3-point range.
SCOUTING REPORT
Star center Daniel Oturu’s departure to the NBA — he was picked in the second round — leaves a big hole on both ends of the court. Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last season as a sophomore. … Junior guard Gabe Kalscheur averaged 11.6 points last season. … The Gophers added three transfers who are eligible immediately: Junior center Liam Robbins, who averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks last season at Drake; junior guard Both Gach, who averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists at Drake; and senior forward Brandon Johnson, who averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds at Western Michigan. … The Gophers’ freshman class includes guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., whose father played for Pitino’s father Rick at Kentucky before embarking on an 11-year NBA career. … Minnesota has finished below UW in the Big Ten standings in 22 consecutive seasons.
