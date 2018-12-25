Record: 10-2, 1-1 Big Ten
Remaining non-conference game: vs. Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.
All-Big Ten candidates: Senior forward Jordan Murphy (16.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg) and junior guard Amir Coffey (15.3 ppg).
The good: The Gophers, especially Murphy and freshman center Daniel Oturu, are relentless on the offensive glass. Minnesota also spends a lot of time at the foul line.
The bad: Freshman guard Gabe Kalscheur is shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range, but he’s the Gophers’ only consistent perimeter threat. The rest of the team is a combined 39 of 143 (27.3 percent) from beyond the arc.