Jordan Murphy - Minnesota

Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy is averaging 16.2 points and 12.9 rebounds a game as a senior. 

Record: 10-2, 1-1 Big Ten

Remaining non-conference game: vs. Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

All-Big Ten candidates: Senior forward Jordan Murphy (16.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg) and junior guard Amir Coffey (15.3 ppg).

The good: The Gophers, especially Murphy and freshman center Daniel Oturu, are relentless on the offensive glass. Minnesota also spends a lot of time at the foul line.

The bad: Freshman guard Gabe Kalscheur is shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range, but he’s the Gophers’ only consistent perimeter threat. The rest of the team is a combined 39 of 143 (27.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

