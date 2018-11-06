JAN. 3 | KOHL CENTER
FEB. 6 | WILLIAMS ARENA IN MINNEAPOLIS
COACH’S CORNER
Richard Pitino is 90-78 in five seasons at Minnesota. After a breakthrough season in which the Golden Gophers went 24-10 and earned a trip to the 2017 NCAA tournament, they took a step backward last season. The dismissal of center Reggie Lynch and a right shoulder injury that limited forward Amir Coffey to 18 games played a role in Minnesota going 15-17 overall and 4-14 in Big Ten play. “We can’t allow last year to derail that momentum,” Pitino said.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior forward Jordan Murphy has been a double-double machine, producing 45 in his first three seasons. He had 24 last season while averaging 16.8 points and 11.3 rebounds. Murphy began the season with 17 consecutive double-doubles.
SCOUTING REPORT
Pitino added Rob Jeter to his coaching staff in the spring. Jeter played at UW-Platteville and was a longtime assistant under Bo Ryan, including a stop in Madison, before leading UW-Milwaukee to a 185-170 record over 11 seasons from 2005-16. “He sees the big picture very well,” Pitino said. “That’s what you get when you hire former head coaches who have done it. He’s done it for a long time.” … Before he was lost for the season, Coffey averaged 14.0 points and 4.1 rebounds. … The departure of Nate Mason, who accumulated 1,731 points and 512 assists in his four-year career with the Gophers, leaves sophomore Isaiah Washington as the team’s primary ball-handler. … Senior guard Brock Stull, who averaged 13.4 points at UW-Milwaukee last season, joined the Gophers as a graduate transfer. “He’s a smart player and he’s produced at a high level,” Stull said.
THE NUMBER
20 | Consecutive seasons in which Minnesota has finished below UW in the Big Ten standings. The streak dates to the 1997-98 season, when the Gophers went 6-10 and the Badgers went 3-13.