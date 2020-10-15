MINNESOTA | NOV. 28 | CAMP RANDALL

BOSS
The Golden Gophers had a breakthrough in P.J. Fleck’s third season in charge of the program, going 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten Conference after being picked to finish sixth in the West Division. Fleck’s team had a chance to play for the Big Ten title but was beaten 38-17 by visiting UW in the regular-season finale. Still, Minnesota bounced back with a 31-24 victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. As the whole, there’s no question the momentum is building in Dinkytown under Fleck, who is 23-15 since taking over.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior quarterback Tanner Morgan (above) threw for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 66.0 percent of his passes — all program records — in his first full season at starter. Morgan only threw seven interceptions in 318 attempts and finished behind only Ohio State’s Justin Fields among Big Ten quarterbacks in pass efficiency rating. Morgan went over 300 yards three times, including 396 against Purdue.
BITS AND PIECES
Minnesota already had to replace wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who caught 213 passes for 3,305 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns during his career, when his tag-team partner announced he was opting out of the 2020 season. But Rashod Bateman, who had 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, changed his mind and wants to play. Bateman is considered a likely first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Junior Chris Autman-Bell, who had 28 catches for 371 yards and five scores last season, will have an expanded role now that Johnson is gone. … Fleck lost offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to Penn State and replaced him with Mike Sanford Jr., who spent last season working under Gary Andersen at Utah State following two seasons as Western Kentucky’s head coach. … Minnesota’s starting offensive line returns intact. Junior left guard Blaise Andries was a third-team All-Big Ten pick last season.
BURNING QUESTION
Will Minnesota’s defense take a step back?
The Gophers were third in the Big Ten in total defense (306.6) and second in pass defense (184.2) in 2019, but that group lost five of its top six tacklers and six starters overall. The biggest losses are defensive end Carter Coughlin and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Winfield led the team in tackles (88) and interceptions (seven) while earning first-team All-America honors.
THE NUMBER
1,764 | Rushing yards for junior tailback Mohamed Ibrahim the past two seasons while splitting time with Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks.
