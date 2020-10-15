MINNESOTA | NOV. 28 | CAMP RANDALL

BOSS

The Golden Gophers had a breakthrough in P.J. Fleck’s third season in charge of the program, going 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten Conference after being picked to finish sixth in the West Division. Fleck’s team had a chance to play for the Big Ten title but was beaten 38-17 by visiting UW in the regular-season finale. Still, Minnesota bounced back with a 31-24 victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. As the whole, there’s no question the momentum is building in Dinkytown under Fleck, who is 23-15 since taking over.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Junior quarterback Tanner Morgan (above) threw for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 66.0 percent of his passes — all program records — in his first full season at starter. Morgan only threw seven interceptions in 318 attempts and finished behind only Ohio State’s Justin Fields among Big Ten quarterbacks in pass efficiency rating. Morgan went over 300 yards three times, including 396 against Purdue.

BITS AND PIECES