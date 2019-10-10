Oct. 18-19 | Kohl Center
BEHIND THE BENCH
Scott Sandelin drew interest from NHL general managers and an interview with the Anaheim Ducks after leading the Bulldogs to their second straight NCAA title — and third in nine years — last April. Amid that development, he signed a four-year extension with the Bulldogs that runs through the 2024-25 season. Sandelin, who's entering his 20th season at Duluth, has the best NCAA tournament record (21-6) among active coaches.
FIRST STAR
Hunter Shepard (above) tied for second nationally with seven shutouts last season, the last of which sealed the national championship against Massachusetts. He enters his senior campaign having started a school-record 81 consecutive games.
SCOUTING REPORT
Teams that have the kind of success that Minnesota Duluth has enjoyed over the past three seasons — championships in 2018 and 2019 after a runner-up finish in 2017 — often pay the price in early player departures. The Bulldogs lost two players who could have returned, defenseman Mikey Anderson and forward Riley Tufte, but kept star defensemen Scott Perunovich, a second-team All-American, and Dylan Samberg for another season.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers swept the Bulldogs out of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs in the first round in 2013 with 3-1 and 4-1 victories at the Kohl Center. The teams haven't met since then; they went to different conferences not long after.