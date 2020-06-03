You are the owner of this article.
Minnesota: Can Tanner Morgan do that again?

minnesota northwestern photo

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, left, celebrates with quarterback Tanner Morgan after a touchdown. Morgan set multiple school records for the Golden Gophers last season. 

The Golden Gophers were one of the biggest surprises in college football last year. After going 7-6 in 2018, Minnesota rattled off nine wins to start the 2019 season. A tough loss at Iowa and UW rolling the Gophers at home ended their chances at the Big Ten title and a possible College Football Playoff berth, but it was still a breakthrough season.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan, a redshirt sophomore who wasn’t projected to start until an injury to Zack Annexstad thrust him into the role, was a big reason for Minnesota’s success. He set school records for passing yards (3,253), touchdowns (30), completion percentage (66%) and passing efficiency (178.7).

Receiver Tyler Johnson graduates and takes 86 catches, 1,318 yards and 13 touchdowns with him, but Rashod Bateman (60-1,219-11) is back to lead the receiving corps. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca left for the same role at Penn State, but one would assume that the run-pass option scheme Morgan utilized so well will remain.

If Morgan can put together another season like he did in 2019, the Gophers could again make a run in the Big Ten West.

