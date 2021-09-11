Mimi Lea: 'The start of a series of surreal days and weeks'

LAKE MILLS

I was teaching in a small suburban school that fateful day in mid-September. My second-graders had just started work on their spelling when my classroom aide rushed into the classroom saying, “They’ve bombed the White House!”

I motioned her over to the back corner and turned on the TV.

Instead of the White House, it was a scene of the Twin Towers in New York. The one on the right seemed to have smoke coming out of the corner of an upper floor. As we watched in horror, a second plane crashed into the other tower.

By now the news of of this horrifying event was spreading throughout the school. Teachers were bunching in the hallways, sharing what they knew. Some were crying, being comforted by others.

It was the start of a series of surreal days and weeks, as we tried to come together as a school and a nation to process what and why something like this had happened. So many jumbled thoughts went through our brains. How could something like this happen here?

Obviously, under the right set of circumstances and planning, it could. And it did. As confusing as it was, we still had students to teach that day. So like good teachers everywhere, we took deep breaths, put on sunny smiles, went back in our classrooms and got on with our day.