MILWAUKEE'S EXTREME MAKEOVER

While this series in many ways will serve as a re-match of last season's second-round showdown, there are several new faces this time around — especially in Milwaukee.

Only five Bucks players who appeared against the Heat last year are back this time around: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo.

There's one particular addition to this year's roster who has the Bucks feeling good about their chances of advancing past the Heat: Jrue Holiday.

The 30-year-old point guard, acquired by the Bucks in an offseason trade, is seen as a major upgrade over Eric Bledsoe, who struggled in the playoffs the past two seasons.

A defensive stalwart who prides himself on guarding the opposing team's best player, Holiday finished his first season in Milwaukee averaging 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three-point range in 59 games.

The Bucks also found some outside shooting help for their bench, with new additions Bobby Portis and Bryn Forbes both finishing the regular season among the league's top five most accurate three-point shooters. Portis, a 6-foot-10 bruiser, finished third in the NBA at 47.1 percent from long range while averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over 66 games. Forbes, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard, finished fourth at 45.2 percent from three-point range while averaging 10.0 points in 70 appearances.