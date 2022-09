Sun Prairie West is a first-year program that has found success in the first three weeks of the 2022 season. The Wolves, who have a three-headed monster in the backfield, are led by Jonathan Weah (226 yards, two touchdowns), Samuel James (224, 4) and Jay Dayne (224, 2) who have each ran for over 200 yards and at least two touchdowns apiece. They will be ready to go when the Red Hawks come to town this week. Milton is coming off a 21-20 double-overtime heartbreaker to Oregon (2-1) last week.