Freshman
6-1, 190
Edina, Minn.
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: Eligible for the 2020 draft.
Stats: 4 goals, 22 assists, 26 points in 30 games last season for Edina High School.
Scouting report: A high-level skater with high-level smarts, Vorlicky also brings a physical component. But the Badgers will want him to grow to know when to use it and when to be more conservative. He played six games with the United States Hockey League's Madison Capitols after winning the Minnesota Class AA state championship with Edina.