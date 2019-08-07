When Thompson decided to move on from Sherman, he interviewed six candidates for the job. In the end, he made what he called “an East Texas gut call” and chose McCarthy, who delivered the team’s fourth Super Bowl title when he led the 2010 Packers to a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team McCarthy grew up cheering for as a kid growing up in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Greenfield.
Before interviewing McCarthy, who’d spent the 1999 season as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach under Ray Rhodes, Thompson had interviewed Dallas Cowboys assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Sean Payton, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Maurice Carthon and Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Ron Rivera. After McCarthy, Thompson interviewed San Diego Chargers defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, New York Giants defensive coordinator Tim Lewis and Packers defensive coordinator Jim Bates, who’d worked under Sherman the previous year.
When he hired McCarthy, Thompson cited McCarthy’s work ethic and toughness — “Pittsburgh macho,” Thompson called it — as being what appealed to him about his new coach. Before McCarthy’s first season began, and before the Packers had won a single game with him in charge, Thompson was asked why he’d settled on McCarthy.
"I talked to a lot of people, and the more I talked, the more I found that you're hiring a person," Thompson said. "It's not really the coach, it's not really the X's and O's, it's not really the plan or the strategy or the schedule. It's not any of that. It's the person you're looking for, and Mike was the person I was looking for.
"Every day, more and more, I feel more confident it was the right call. I don't know why. I just think it's going to be OK."
It ended up being more than OK. In his nearly 13 seasons, before being fired with four games remaining in the 2018 season, McCarthy compiled an overall record of 135-85-2, including a 10-8 record in nine trips to the postseason. The only coach in Packers history with more victories? The guy the stadium is named for.
McCarthy took the Packers from 4-12 to 8-8 in his first season in 2006, then to 13-3 in 2007 and a berth in the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the eventual champion New York Giants. The team transitioned from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers at quarterback the next year, and Rodgers delivered a Lombardi Trophy two years after that.
“I love Mike McCarthy. He’s a great man,” Rodgers said in April. “I mean, he’s got a huge heart. He really cares about his players and he showed that to us. As far as a player to a coach, it’s just two alpha males who are hyper-competitive and love winning and are both a little stubborn.
“I think we need to honor Mike and respect him the right way. We had a hell of a run. We had 13 years, four NFC championships, one Super Bowl, eight straight playoffs, 19 straight wins. So, let’s remember the amazing times that we had together.”