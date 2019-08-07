Holmgren has thought about what might have been — not often, but occasionally. Knowing that he left Green Bay in search of a dual coach/GM job — and the Packers gave Sherman, his former assistant, both jobs in 2001 — Holmgren has wondered what his Packers legacy might have looked like had he stuck around a couple more years, waiting for Wolf’s retirement.
“I've thought about it. Sure, I’ve thought about it,” Holmgren confessed. “I’ve gone back. I've been honored. I've gone into the (Packers) Hall of Fame. I spoke at Brett's Packers Hall of Fame induction. I think back at the times there that were very, very special, and quite honestly, had I known — had we all known — that Ron was probably not going to stay, going to retire, there's a good chance I would have stayed because I wanted to expand just a little bit and be the general manager. I'm sure he didn't know, and I didn't know. No one knew. You make a decision, and you don't look back on decisions.
"It will always be a special place to me and my family. Some of my kids grew up there, went to school there. It's special. But I don’t look back too often.”
It was special for the Packers, too. Hired by Wolf after serving as the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator, Holmgren coached in Green Bay for seven seasons, leading the team to an 84-42 overall record (75-37 regular season; 9-5 postseason), seven consecutive winning seasons, a then club-record six consecutive playoff berths, a 47-5 record (including playoffs) at Lambeau Field and the Super Bowl XXXI title — the Packers’ first in 29 years.
He also developed Favre into one of the league’s all-time greats and a three-time NFL MVP after he arrived in a February 1992 trade with Atlanta.
Holmgren departed following the 1998 season for Seattle, where the Seahawks gave him total control of their football operation. He wound up coaching more games in Seattle (170) than he did in Green Bay (126), leading his 2005 team to Super Bowl XL, which the Seahawks lost to the Steelers. He retired from coaching in 2008 and was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2012.
“I’ve always said this and I really believe this: I was a high-school history teacher who got lucky. Ron Wolf decided to take a chance on a guy who hadn’t been in the league very long,” Holmgren said. “To be a part of and be mentioned in the same breath with the greats of the Green Bay Packers, that’s a special thing for anybody. It’s an honor and I’m humbled by it. I would hope that people, as far as legacy goes, that we came in there and we did a good job and we worked hard at it. We set the tone for the future, perhaps, and got people feeling really good about the football team again.”