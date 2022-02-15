 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News

Current: Two seed, facing Montana State

Last week: Two seed

DeCourcy stands strong with the Badgers as a two seed in his latest bracketology. He felt the win against Michigan State on the road was reason enough to keep them tied for the highest Big Ten seed with Purdue. 

His rankings came out before the loss to Rutgers. 

