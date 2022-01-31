 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News

  • 0

Current: Two seed, facing Weber State

Last week: Two seed

DeCourcy has kept the Badgers on his two line for over the two weeks, and has tweeted multiple times about UW’s deep resume of quality wins.

The Badgers are the highest seed among the seven Big Ten teams in DeCourcy’s projection.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics