Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News

🙌 @tsnmike's last Bracket Forecast of February is here— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 25, 2022
What do you think about his tournament field? pic.twitter.com/qk0rvXH2bK
Current: Three seed, facing Princeton
Last week: Three seed
DeCourcy has been high on the Badgers throughout the season, and his latest projection — released Friday, so it doesn’t factor in UW’s road win at Rutgers — has them in the East bracket with top seeds Kansas and Kentucky. UW is one of eight Big Ten teams in his projection, with Purdue being the only league foe seeded higher than the Badgers.