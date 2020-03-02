MIKE DECOURCY, FOX/SPORTING NEWS

Current: 6 seed, Midwest Region, facing 11-seed Oklahoma
Last week: 8 seed
The win over Michigan was enough for Decourcy to move the Badgers up two spots to a six seed. He almost moved UW into the Midwest Region, which may make for easier travel, but also means having the likely No. 1 overall seed (Kansas) in the bracket.
UW has one Quad 1 win opportunity (at Indiana) remaining in the regular season to move up in seedings, but could have multiple in the Big Ten tournament.
