MADISON NATIVE
I’m a native of Madison having been born and raised here; I’ve lived in the district on the east side for 40 years. I graduated from the UW with a degree in mechanical engineering, and have three wonderful children attending the same Madison public schools that I did as a child.
I have volunteered for nearly 20 years for neighborhood associations in District 3, and enjoy volunteering to provide for quality future for our neighborhoods.
Madison is a great city that I am very proud of. We have issues needing solutions, due in part to being such a desirable place to live.
I’m the best alder candidate to present a clear choice for a change from the past, and the candidate that will effectively represent our district, echoing residents’ concerns and voices while presenting logical and affordable means to deal with issues.
Our residents deserve to live in a community that is safe from crime, with a variety of safe and affordable means of transportation, equitable opportunities, and improved infrastructure and services.
SAFER STREETS, SAFER SCHOOLS
Madison needs to continue the expansion of bike paths and bus routes, both for bicycle commuting and equitable access to transportation. I’ll work with leaders to ensure we have well-maintained roads, smart traffic controls and intersection monitoring, along with expanded bus services.
We will implement intelligent traffic control systems with smart planning to accommodate the needs of our rapidly expanding community.
I’ll work with our department leaders to build support for the public schools by providing safer streets near the schools, and a safer environment for our children to be able to focus on school to become valuable future citizens.
UPGRADED FIRE & RESCUE SERVICES
Our community deserves emergency services that are the best in class and that are well staffed to accommodate the rapidly increasing population and changing needs of the Madison community.
I’ll work toward the expansion of our police, fire and emergency services to appropriately account for the over 60,000 daily commuters into Madison. This massive influx of commuters hampers the response time for police, fire and rescue resources, and can cause significant delays in the response times for these services.
LOWER PROPERTY TAXES
The Madison taxpayer provides for everyone in Dane County quality services and opportunities; however the costs for amenities and services should be shared more equitably among those in the outlying communities that utilize the taxpayer-provided services.
I’ll work in partnership with the city leaders to implement methods to shift some of these costs off of taxpayers.
IMPROVED SERVICES & INFRASTRUCTURE
Madison is an incubator of new ideas, new companies, and high-quality jobs that provide for a thriving quality of life; working together we can provide creative incentives for businesses and startup ventures to want to remain in Madison.
We continue to have groundwater issues, old lead drinking-water pipes, contaminated lakes and water sources, flooding, street maintenance, and over-burdened commuting routes, all combined with wasteful spending. I’ll work to improve these and curtail the wasteful spending.
IMPROVED PARKS & RECREATION
I will work to ensure we maintain our green spaces within Madison. I’ll advocate for all of the intercity courses, and in keeping the parks well maintained by the city for year-round activities. I’ll promote for adding to and improving the amenities in the parks, thereby encouraging people to utilize them throughout all the seasons.
Madison has been my home for over 40 years; it’s a great city! With your vote on April 2 I’ll be privileged to serve as alder for District 3.