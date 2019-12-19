Mike Brown, Bethel Lutheran Church

A God Off the Deep End

It seems that this year's recognition for the most expensive Christmas tree goes to a beachfront luxury hotel in Spain called the Kempinski Hotel Bahia near Marbella, Spain. Valued at a cool $15 mil, the tree is flush with gold and drips with pink, blue, and even black diamonds. The most expensive feature on this tree is a single red oval diamond worth $5.5 million dollars.There is a 3 carat diamond ornament, pink in color, valued at $2.6 million dollars. There are nine 3-carat black diamond decorations worth over 1/2 a million, and there are fake $1 million and $100,000 dollar bills embossed in 24 carat gold worth another $1.3 million. The tree flashes and sparkles with an extravagance that is rarely seen anywhere in the world. It's the decor of the richest of the rich. These are features from the lives of people who live in such total opulence that few, if any, of us will ever encounter. The hotel itself is a five star luxury paradise. It caters to the most important and powerful people on earth. World class spas pamper and indulge you as award winning chefs prepare some of the finest cuisine in Europe. The sweetest delicacies, the finest wines, and the choicest meats are all brought to you by servants whose only desire is your comfort.

If you were suddenly transported into that scene of unimaginable opulence, I imagine many of you would feel a tad, shall we say, uncomfortable. You're simply not used to that kind of extravagance. You might even feel out of place, like you just don't belong. It might even be a little off-putting. There's something about such over-the-top lavish conspicuous displays that can be hard to take. There's something about the birth of Jesus that can be hard to take, too. Giving the priceless precious child of heaven for us can seem excessive, over-the-top, extravagant. Maybe even a little offensive. That's the way Paul described it in the New Testament, offensive. We might be inclined to say things like "Have you lost your mind, God?! What were you thinking?! Don't you know who I am? Do you know what people are like?!" If you have ever had such thoughts cross your mind or feelings fill your heart, consider this quote from the Christmas story, "I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day." This extravagant, over-the-top, insanely opulent gift is for you. And here is the reason: you matter to God. There is a beautiful verse in the book of Isaiah where God is speaking and says "you are precious in my sight, and honored, and I love you" (Isaiah 43:4). You, dear friends, are precious to God. So God's over-the-top, extravagant, crazy love is for you. May you, good friends, wake to a new day where God's extravagance flashes and sparkles all around you.