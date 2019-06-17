Age: 55.
Residence: Vienna, Austria.
2019 earnings: $415,134.
Schwab Cup Rank: 18.
Scoring average: 70.48.
PGA Tour Champions titles: 7.
PGA Tour titles: 0.
European Tour titles: 21.
Get to know him
It’s impossible to miss Miguel Angel Jimenez on a golf course.
Dubbed the “Most Interesting Golfer in the World,” Jimenez is known around the world for his curly, orange ponytail, ever-present Cuban cigar, old-school form-fitting polo shirts, Italian golf shoes and Top Gun style aviator sunglasses. And best of all is his bizarre warmup routine, which always entertains those hanging around the driving range.
Not to be lost amid all that is the fact he’s also a heck of a golfer.
Jimenez, who was a staple on the European Tour where he won 21 times, is coming off perhaps his best season on the PGA Tour Champions. Not only did he finish fifth in the Schwab Cup standings, he also won his first two majors —the Regions Tradition and Senior Open Championship at St. Andrews. He also placed in the top 10 in the other three majors, including a tie for second at the U.S. Senior Open.
And it’s a safe bet nobody has ever enjoyed success as much as Jimenez, who embraces every moment.
“Golf is a beautiful game and it has given me a beautiful life,” he said.
Jimenez’s agent, Chubby Chandler described his approach in an interview with Cigar Aficionado. “He lives his life and plays the game the way he wants to,” Chandler said. “He never rushes anything, he savors everything. He just inhales life and he exudes it. I’ve never known someone more comfortable in his own skin than Miguel.”
For Jimenez, who competed for Europe on four Ryder Cup teams, the victory at St. Andrews was a special one because he joined Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to win at the legendary course.
“This is the place where everyone wants to win and the place where Seve won his second British Open,” Jimenez said. “It has always been my ambition to win here. It feels like I am part of history.”
Jimenez has one win this year, capturing the Chubb Classis in the first hole of a playoff with Bernhard Langer and Olin Browne.
Chances are it won’t be his last title.
“Age has given me more experience in dealing with the mental side of the game,” he said. “I would say that I am much more focused and able to concentrate better on the course in general, as well as having more confidence in my ability. And certainly, I have learned that it is very important to remember to enjoy yourself in whatever you are doing.”