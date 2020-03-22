Midsize firms build high-performing workplaces

The firm has 224 employees based in Madison and 977 nationally. Employees are guided by a set of 11 maxims that include such things as “think, act and adapt with urgency” and “in fear, chaos and confusion, be a rock.”

Nordic also stresses education, providing $1 of training for every hour worked, and higher amounts with approval.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I want to get up every day and come to work because I feel challenged in my role and am sincere in wanting to do the right thing and do what I can to improve healthcare.”

8. Insperity

Founded in 1986, the Kingwood, Texas-based firm provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to improve business performance. Its products and services deliver administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity.