Helping employees feel supported, grow and achieve their potential are trademarks of the midsize companies in this year’s Top Workplaces.

Here are the other winners in the midsize company category:

6. ZORO

Zoro, based in Buffalo Grove, Ill., has 161 Madison employees and is an e-commerce supplier to businesses. In addition to a comprehensive benefits package, Zoro offers a 401(k) and makes an annual contribution of 6% of an employee’s annual salary. New hires get 18 days paid time off and it offers on-site dry-cleaning and subsidized gym memberships and “shout-out” awards for high-performing employees.

Employee comment: “I am not micro-managed, and I am trusted to make my own creative decisions to problems and situations that arise.”

7. SINGLEWIRE SOFTWARE

Singlewire develops mass notification software to alert people at schools, government offices and businesses to emergency situations. The company offers competitive compensation and prides itself on collaboration and striving to meet common goals. It offers employees cutting-edge technology, a 401(k) match and professional development opportunities, which are shared with other employees at lunch-and-learn sessions.

Employee comment: “I make a significant impact on my community by helping keep people safe. This gives me tremendous personal and professional satisfaction.”

8. M3 INSURANCE

This Madison-based insurer partners with clients on property and casualty insurance and employee benefits to personal lines, executive benefits and employer-sponsored retirement plans. M3 offers wellness benefits such as onsite fitness rooms, meditation services and healthy meal options. M3 also has a profit-sharing plan, performance-based bonuses and paid parental leave. It also has employee resource groups and continued education reimbursement.

Employee comment: “The opportunities are endless. I can better myself and grow without barriers and have the full support of my bosses and teammates.”

9. ASCENDIUM EDUCATION GROUP

As a nonprofit organization, Ascendium funds initiatives across the U.S. that help learners from low-income backgrounds achieve upward mobility. Its employees enjoy a student loan repayment program that provides them $5,250 in aid each year, a wellness program with a $400 annual incentive and dental insurance without an annual limit. Ascendium employees have also participated in a series of diversity, equity and inclusion trainings.

Employee comment: “I love the culture that I feel that I am cared for as a person at work.”

10. WEST BEND MUTUAL INSURANCE

The Wisconsin insurer has 199 Madison employees whose workplace experience, the company says, is based on excellence, integrity and responsibility. The company prides itself on community involvement through the West Bend Mutual Insurance Charitable Trust and the West Bend Independent Agents’ Fund. It provides employees with a 401(k) match, flexible spending accounts, retirement benefits and leadership development programs.

Employee comment: “I can commit myself fully to my work because I truly believe my employer has committed fully to me.”

11. AMERICAN TEL-A-SYSTEMS

This McFarland-based family business produces call center systems, software applications and secure texting technologies that handle millions of calls every day. The company prides itself on a culture that creates a family atmosphere. It offers 401(k) and Roth 401(k) plans and employees can purchase additional life insurance for themselves or family members for a discounted rate.

Employee comment: “I think the senior management is great and generous and treats everyone like family.”

12. WEGNER CPAs

This full-service accounting firm has 103 employees based in Madison and specializes in businesses, contractors, cooperative, manufacturers, nonprofits and pharmacies. The firm has an open-door policy in which staff has access to all levels of management. Staff is encouraged to provide input, feedback and ideas. Employees have flexible work arrangements, and the company provides outings, cookouts and team sports.

Employee comment: “My team is made up of wonderful managers and team members.”

13. SKINNER TRANSFER CO.

Skinner is a family-owned transportation company headquartered in Reedsburg. The firm is entering its 91st year and prides itself on employees’ safety and performance records. Through continuous improvement, the company says its goal is to provide working environment where employees and customers can benefit by a well-managed company.

Employee comment: “Skinner has always had my back. They are accommodating to me, and I am blessed to have them in my life.”

14. NORDIC

Headquartered in Madison, Nordic provides IT staffing, advisory consulting and managed services for health care organizations. It operates on 11 workplace maxims that represents the company’s core values, including such things as “Be You,” Act Like an Owner,” “Assume the Best Intentions,” and “Think, Act and Adapt with Urgency.” These values have permeated the organization, driving Nordic’s mission.

Employee comment: “I love being treated as though I am an adult in the workplace, rather than someone who needs to log their every moment and movement to ensure that my work is completed. The managers on my team genuinely care.”

15. ONE COMMUNITY BANK

With 10 locations in south-central Wisconsin, this Oregon-based bank has more than $1.7 billion in assets. Its company tenets are: “Invest in Relationships,” “Trust the Team,” “See the Upside,” “Encourage New Ideas” and “Think Big.” The bank has been a Top Workplace for five years running and offers opportunities for advancement, wellness benefits and a 401(k) plan.

Employee comment: “I am empowered to make decisions, lead initiatives, learn from mistakes and reach out to others for assistance.”

16. CI PEDIATRIC THERAPY CENTERS

This comprehensive pediatric therapy center, which operates across the state, has 140 Madison employees. It aims to create teamwide relationships with patients and families. Through its Siesta Program, the company pays for an employee vacation at three, six and 10 years of full-time employment and offers a 401(k) plan with a company match.

Employee comment: “I enjoy making a difference in my client’s lives.”

17. DEWITT LLP

This law firm has 100 Madison-based employees. The firm prides itself on developing talented, committed individuals and an environment in which diversity is embraced. It offers employees a 401(k) plan with a company match and up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave for a newborn or adopted child.

Employee comment: “The people are committed to excellence while supporting each other in an open environment.”

18. JOHNSON FINANCIAL GROUP

With 151 Madison employees, Racine-based Johnson Financial has $14 billion under management. Beyond health, dental and vision plans, it offers benefits such as a retirement savings plan with company match and an additional annual company contribution; paid time off — including birthdays; tuition reimbursement; a wellness program and health club subsidy; adoption assistance; paid parental leave, and free or discounted banking services.

Employee comment: “I am valued and given a voice to make an impact to our company and our clients.”

19. ASSOCIATED BANK

Associated Bank has 188 Madison employees and branches around Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company offers a 401(k) plan and a fully funded pension plan. The bank also offers a wellness program, paid volunteer time off, an employee stock purchase program, education assistance and banking discounts.

Employee comment: “Associated Bank provides me the tools, education and support to continue doing what I do best each and every day.”

20. COMPEER FINANCIAL

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative providing loans, leases, risk management and other financial services in 1444 counties in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Based in Sun Prairie, Compeer has 142 local employees. It has a program in which each team member is given a budget of $180 per year to recognize the efforts of coworkers.

Employee comment: “I have a fabulous team and I am making a difference in the lives of people in rural America.”

21. FIRST CHOICE DENTAL GROUP

Established in Madison 23 years ago, First Choice Dental has 11 clinics and 225 employees in Dane County. It has a comprehensive benefits package including a generous dental benefit and local business partnerships where employees receive discounts. The company also has continuing education allowances, classroom and in-clinic training and clinic schedule that offer work-life balance.

Employee comment: “Our entire team is rowing the boat in the same direction.”

22. CREDIT UNION NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

CUNA is the only national association that advocates on behalf of America’s credit unions. Founded in 1940 and based in Madison, CUNA offers its 161 local employees a match up to 9% on 401(k) contributions, remote work options, parental leave, professional development opportunities and a robust wellness program.

Employee comment: “I get the freedom to explore, make mistakes, try new things, contribute and be recognized.”

23. OXFORD GLOBAL RESOURCES

Based in Beverly, Mass., Oxford Global Resources has 116 employees in Madison. The company offers high-end, high-skill technical staffing and consulting services. It offers a comprehensive benefits package and ongoing professional development for every stage of an employee’s career and recognition of milestones, incentive trips and quarterly competitions.

Employee comment: “We invest in our next leaders with our Emerging Leaders program, and we’ll hire anyone with a good attitude and a drive to be successful.”

24. RHD PLUMBING

This Stoughton-based, woman-owned plumbing firm has 175 employees. Team members enjoy a comprehensive benefits package, and employee travel incentive program based on customer feedback. RHD prides itself on a family atmosphere and each year stages “Plumbing for a Cause” event to raise money for charitable causes.

Employee comment: “I have the freedom to do whatever I need to finish the job.”