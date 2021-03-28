Midsize companies use creative approaches, benefits

Employee comment: “I have the most amazing boss. She has vision but can explain exactly what her goals and expectations are and gives everyone in her department the tools to be a better employee.”

19. Urban Land Interests

This Madison-based firm develops, manages, operates and invests in real estate with the perspective of long-term owners committed to improving the value of every building. It aims to create quality buildings that provide attractive living and working environments by paying focusing on details.

Urban Land Interests offers health insurance, dental coverage that is 100% company paid, vision insurance and 401(k) matching. Other features are educational opportunities, paid parental leave, eight paid holidays per year, a wellness program and paid parking.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I love being able to work with such an amazing team and feeling as though what I am doing truly makes a difference.”

20. Aldi