 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleton
0 Comments

Middleton

  • 0
prep football primary jump image 10-22

Middleton's Cole Toennies runs for a touchdown past Madison Memorial's Jackson Greene during the first half. 

Elijah Gray, Winona State

Caden Gmur, UW-Eau Claire

Cole Toennies, University of Wisocnsin

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Update on tonight's severe wind threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics