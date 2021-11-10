NATIONAL SIGNING DAY! These Cardinals are on to huge things! #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/Vfz6x4Ob12— Middleton High School Athletics (@MHS_Cardinals) November 10, 2021
Robert Erickson, Milwaukee School of Engineering, baseball
Preston Roell, Rock Valley, baseball
Easton Zempel, Winona State University, baseball
Ellie Frisch, UW-Green Bay, women's golf
Stephen Paulsen, Macalester College, baseball
Kylie Hellenbrand, UW-Platteville, women's soccer
Molly Haag, Kenyon College, women's swimming
Maddie Ruszkiewicz, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, women's cross country/track
Lauren Pansegrau, University of Michigan, women's cross country/track
Griffin Ward, University of Minnesota, men's cross country/track