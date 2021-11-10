 Skip to main content
Middleton
Middleton

Robert Erickson, Milwaukee School of Engineering, baseball

Preston Roell, Rock Valley, baseball

Easton Zempel, Winona State University, baseball

Ellie Frisch, UW-Green Bay, women's golf

Stephen Paulsen, Macalester College, baseball

Kylie Hellenbrand, UW-Platteville, women's soccer

Molly Haag, Kenyon College, women's swimming

Maddie Ruszkiewicz, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, women's cross country/track

Lauren Pansegrau, University of Michigan, women's cross country/track

Griffin Ward, University of Minnesota, men's cross country/track

