|Date
|Game
|Aug. 17
|at Bay Port
|Aug. 25
|at Waterford
|Sept. 1
|at Madison La Follette
|Sept. 8
|VERONA
|Sept. 14
|at Madison Memorial
|Sept. 22
|JANESVILLE CRAIG
|Sept. 29
|JANESVILLE PARKER
|Oct. 6
|MADISON WEST
|Oct. 12
|at Madison East
• Home games in BOLD CAPS
• Games are at 7 p.m.
