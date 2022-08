Middleton, a favorite in the Big Eight Conference, and defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee, a favorite in the Badger Large, collide. The Cardinals seek to bounce back after falling to a strong Bay Port squad 38-21 last week, while Waunakee used a balanced offense sparked by quarterback Garett Lenzendorf and running back Ben Lindley (above left) to prevail in a shootout with DeForest 42-34.