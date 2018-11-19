Coach: Nick McDevitt, 3-1 in his first season with the Blue Raiders.
Top scorers: Junior guard Antonio Green (22.3); junior forward Reggie Scurry (13.5); sophomore guard Donovan Sims (12.3); senior forward Karl Gamble (12.0); senior forward James Hawthorne (10.8)
Road to Atlantis: Beat Lees-McRae (91-69), Milligan (102-70) and Charleston Southern (75-73); lost at Belmont (92-73)
Worth noting: The Blue Raiders have far more turnovers (77) than assists (56). Five Middle Tennessee players already have at least 10 turnovers. … Scurry and Gamble average 8.3 rebounds per game. … Green has attempted 40 shots from 3-point range, more than half of the team’s total. He’s made 14 of them (35.0 percent). … The Blue Raiders lost their top six scorers from a team that went 25-8 overall and finished first in Conference USA with a 16-2 record. Kermit Davis also left to coach Mississippi and was replaced by McDevitt, who went 98-66 in five seasons at North Carolina-Asheville.