The unveiling of Mike Pettine’s new Packers defense has to be one of the most highly anticipated aspects of the opener, since the new coordinator showed next to nothing in preseason of a scheme that has never finished outside the top 10 in total defense in his prior stops as a coordinator. While the entire unit will contribute to its success or failure – the cornerback group, for instance, appears to have gone from a roster weakness to a strength – it’ll be interesting to see how the inside linebackers fare.
While veteran Blake Martinez, who tied for the NFL lead in tackles last season, will be in his familiar place as the defensive signal-caller, his rookie running mate, Oren Burks, is unlikely to play because of a shoulder injury. Burks, a third-round pick, moved into the starting lineup after veteran Jake Ryan tore the ACL in his right knee early in training camp.
If Burks is indeed inactive, either Antonio Morrison, acquired in a trade with Indianapolis two weeks ago, or post-cutdown pickup Korey Toomer will start in an area that Pettine calls the “nerve center” of his defense.
“Toomer and Morrison have really come in (nicely). I mean, you’re talking about guys that have experience,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “They really haven’t missed a beat. All signs have been very good.”
