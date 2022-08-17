Middle blockers/right sides

No.; Name; Year; Height; Hometown

7; Gabby McCaa; Sr.; 6-3; Minneapolis

9; Caroline Crawford; Jr.; 6-3; Lansing, Kansas

10; Devyn Robinson; Jr.; 6-2; Ankeny, Iowa

14; Anna Smrek (above); So.; 6-9; Welland, Ontario

18; Danielle Hart; 5th; 6-4; Virginia Beach, Virginia

Breakdown

Depth and versatility are the themes for the middles and right sides. The versatility is personified by Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek, who have successfully played both positions and are training for both in practice. After switching spots on the fly early last season, chances are that Robinson will remain at middle and Smrek on the right side. But there are options.

The early season injury to Danielle Hart tested the Badgers’ depth last year, but Hart’s return and the addition of two transfers offers insurance in case the injury bug bites again.

Caroline Crawford started all 51 matches and played in all 197 sets during her first two seasons at Kansas, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors as a freshman and second team as a sophomore. Gabby McCaa played three seasons at Boston College, leading the Eagles in blocks last season.

Breakout potential: Hart was on her way to a breakout season in 2021 when she suffered a torn ACL in practice. She was averaging career highs in kills (2.32) and blocks (1.16) per set and hitting .427 through six matches.

The number: 34 – That’s the number of kills Smrek recorded in the Final Four victories over Louisville (20) and Nebraska (14) on her way to being named MVP of the NCAA championship.