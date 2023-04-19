TODD RICHMOND
Microsoft has agreed to buy a $50 million parcel of land in southeastern Wisconsin meant for Foxconn after the world's largest electronics manufacturer failed to fulfill grandiose promises to build a massive facility that would employ thousands of workers.
Microsoft plans to build a $1 billion data center on the 315-acre parcel in Mount Pleasant, a village of about 27,000 people in Racine County, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. It's unclear how many people the center might employ. Paul Englis, Microsoft's director of global community research and engagement, told the Racine County Board of Supervisors on Thursday that such centers typically employ 300 to 400 people.
The village already is home to a Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing facility. The Taiwan-based company is best known for making Apple iPhones. The company announced plans in 2017 to build a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant that would employ 13,000 people.
Wisconsin's governor at the time, Republican Scott Walker, and then-President Donald Trump praised the decision, with Trump boasting the plant would be the "eighth wonder of the world."
President Donald Trump speaks at Foxconn in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, on June 28, 2018, calling it the "Eighth Wonder of the World."
The state agreed to provide Foxconn with nearly $3 billion in tax breaks. But the company never delivered on its promises and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers scaled back the tax breaks to $80 million contingent on the number of jobs created and investments. The company qualified for just $8.6 million in tax credits last year after creating 768 eligible jobs and making a $77.4 million capital investment by the end of 2021.
According to a fact sheet describing the Microsoft project compiled by southeastern Wisconsin economic development groups, the parcel of land is part of a tax incremental financing district that includes the Foxconn campus. Property taxes collected in such districts can be used to subsidize development.
Foxconn spent $60 million to help Mount Pleasant officials buy the property to create the district, said Mia Tripi, a spokesperson for the village and Racine County.
The sale will not lessen any obligations Foxconn has to the village of Mount Pleasant, but Foxconn will receive proceeds from the sale as partial reimbursement of what Foxconn spent to acquire land for the district in 2017, according to the fact sheet. Microsoft would be eligible to recoup 42% of property taxes paid on new construction, up to $5 million annually.
Microsoft must begin the first phase of construction by July 2026 and begin the second phase by July 2033.
The tech sector has been contracting after pandemic-era expansions brought on a boom in demand for workplace software. Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, hasn't been immune to the trend, announcing in January that it planned to cut 10,000 workers and consolidate leased office locations. Company officials said then that the layoffs amounted to less than 5% of their total employee base.
The Fastest Growing Industry in Every State
Economic pundits are increasingly predicting that the U.S. is headed toward recession–if the economy is not in one already.
Unemployment remains at historic lows, but heightened inflation over the last year has increased the cost of nearly everything for businesses and consumers alike. With the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to slow inflation, most experts forecast slower or negative GDP growth this year.
A potential recession could mark the end of a decade-plus of upward GDP growth. In the Great Recession, GDP bottomed out at $18.4 trillion in the second quarter of 2009. Since then, inflation-adjusted GDP has grown by more than 30% overall to $23.9 trillion, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.
US GDP recovered quickly following the start of the pandemic
While COVID-19 was unquestionably a severe shock, the pandemic only temporarily disrupted the economy’s overall growth trajectory. The pandemic sent GDP from nearly $23 trillion in adjusted dollars in the first quarter of 2020 to $20.9 trillion in the second. But the economy proved resilient and bounced back quickly. GDP climbed back above $23 trillion by the first quarter of 2021 and topped $24 trillion in the last quarter of the year before falling slightly at the beginning of 2022.
The information sector experienced the greatest change in economic output over the past five years
One factor in the U.S. economy’s strong growth in recent years, even in the wake of the pandemic, has been an explosion of activity in the
information sector. Powered by a wave of tech and media startups and continued growth among established players like Apple, Amazon, and Google, the industry has experienced 50% growth over the last five years and now is responsible for $1.3 trillion of GDP annually.
Other sectors that have performed well are those that
offer services to other businesses. These growing fields include management of companies and enterprises (+35.4% real GDP growth), administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (+29.3%), and professional, scientific, and technical services (+27.2%).
Western states saw the largest increase in GDP over the past five years
In light of these industry trends, the states that have seen the largest increases in GDP growth are found mostly in the western United States. Washington (+27.5% real GDP growth), Utah (+25.5%), and California (+22.3%) have large and fast-growing information sectors that have boosted their economy in recent years. Other prospering states like Florida (+17.7%) and Texas (+17%) can credit more of their success to growth in the management industry.
But each state’s economy looks different in terms of growth trajectory and key industries. A total of 48 states have experienced GDP growth over the last five years, and the industries leading that growth vary substantially across locations.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’s
data. To determine the fastest growing industry in every state, researchers at Gross Domestic Product Filterbuy identified the industry with the greatest change in real GDP between Q4 2016 and Q4 2021. All data was inflation adjusted to Q4 2021 dollars. Only industries with complete data at the state level were considered in this analysis.
Here are the fastest growing industries in every state.
Alabama
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +34.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,969,566,123 State percentage change in real GDP: +7.1% State total change in real GDP: +$14,185,899,189
Alaska
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +11.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$47,440,421 State percentage change in real GDP: -7.7% State total change in real GDP: -$4,121,371,408
Arizona
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +55.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$8,128,206,352 State percentage change in real GDP: +18.6% State total change in real GDP: +$58,344,316,639
Arkansas
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +42.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,788,671,704 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.0% State total change in real GDP: +$9,697,380,175
California
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +67.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$212,601,880,757 State percentage change in real GDP: +22.3% State total change in real GDP: +$588,186,359,173
Colorado
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +58.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$4,573,814,707 State percentage change in real GDP: +15.9% State total change in real GDP: +$55,396,337,332
Connecticut
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +31.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$6,116,053,048 State percentage change in real GDP: +3.8% State total change in real GDP: +$10,075,811,564
Delaware
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +32.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$590,153,984 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.5% State total change in real GDP: +$3,734,689,511
Florida
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +51.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$9,485,414,918 State percentage change in real GDP: +17.7% State total change in real GDP: +$170,879,789,787
Georgia
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +70.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$8,731,949,408 State percentage change in real GDP: +14.1% State total change in real GDP: +$77,870,963,786
Hawaii
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +30.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$747,520,291 State percentage change in real GDP: -1.6% State total change in real GDP: -$1,167,689,544
Idaho
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +88.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$644,024,948 State percentage change in real GDP: +22.3% State total change in real GDP: +$15,459,753,358
Illinois
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +48.1% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$4,594,076,984 State percentage change in real GDP: +4.9% State total change in real GDP: +$40,880,175,161
Indiana
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +31.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,744,254,456 State percentage change in real GDP: +10.8% State total change in real GDP: +$38,618,807,983
Iowa
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +64.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$7,986,006,420 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.0% State total change in real GDP: +$11,087,954,766
Kansas
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +29.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,519,670,775 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.6% State total change in real GDP: +$9,373,669,067
Kentucky
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +24.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$820,440,222 State percentage change in real GDP: +7.3% State total change in real GDP: +$14,340,110,890
Louisiana
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +23.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,564,684,576 State percentage change in real GDP: +0.3% State total change in real GDP: +$854,898,226
Maine
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +82.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,137,478,125 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.6% State total change in real GDP: +$7,997,168,872
Maryland
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +36.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,823,240,937 State percentage change in real GDP: +0.1% State total change in real GDP: +$444,192,791
Massachusetts
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +61.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$21,405,821,675 State percentage change in real GDP: +15.5% State total change in real GDP: +$80,866,626,176
Michigan
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +41.3% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,019,827,463 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.6% State total change in real GDP: +$32,960,900,791
Minnesota
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +35.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,482,705,228 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.2% State total change in real GDP: +$29,372,293,804
Mississippi
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +33.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$943,227,194 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.1% State total change in real GDP: +$5,213,835,732
Missouri
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +57.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,909,517,380 State percentage change in real GDP: +7.4% State total change in real GDP: +$22,193,866,520
Montana
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +41.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$964,338,788 State percentage change in real GDP: +11.0% State total change in real GDP: +$5,156,567,500
Nebraska
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +43.1% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$78,865,150 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.3% State total change in real GDP: +$10,177,365,611
Nevada
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +57.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$3,149,388,767 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.5% State total change in real GDP: +$20,733,769,266
New Hampshire
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +189.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,649,141,054 State percentage change in real GDP: +15.5% State total change in real GDP: +$12,415,558,568
New Jersey
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +37.3% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$12,149,965,009 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.3% State total change in real GDP: +$48,318,736,109
New Mexico
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +64.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$7,113,636,530 State percentage change in real GDP: +10.7% State total change in real GDP: +$8,918,192,493
New York
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +53.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$84,349,432,531 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.4% State total change in real GDP: +$127,848,537,327
North Carolina
Industry: Professional, scientific, and technical services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +42.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$16,001,496,273 State percentage change in real GDP: +12.3% State total change in real GDP: +$63,621,608,484
North Dakota
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +57.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,422,403,721 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.5% State total change in real GDP: +$3,152,664,704
Ohio
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +65.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,819,853,771 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.8% State total change in real GDP: +$43,141,421,008
Oklahoma
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +43.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,224,836,445 State percentage change in real GDP: +2.9% State total change in real GDP: +$5,897,657,248
Oregon
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +62.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$6,093,485,482 State percentage change in real GDP: +14.9% State total change in real GDP: +$31,764,819,793
Pennsylvania
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +29.3% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$8,108,429,399 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.2% State total change in real GDP: +$46,745,073,039
Rhode Island
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +51.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,277,736,761 State percentage change in real GDP: +4.8% State total change in real GDP: +$2,677,047,184
South Carolina
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +70.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,267,585,365 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.3% State total change in real GDP: +$27,467,397,104
South Dakota
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +44.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$91,483,574 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.0% State total change in real GDP: +$2,518,467,567
Tennessee
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +50.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$3,723,163,066 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.5% State total change in real GDP: +$45,992,942,170
Texas
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +77.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$18,991,820,099 State percentage change in real GDP: +17.0% State total change in real GDP: +$303,060,571,800
Utah
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +75.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$7,300,850,263 State percentage change in real GDP: +25.5% State total change in real GDP: +$40,975,783,989
Vermont
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +30.1% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$275,421,370 State percentage change in real GDP: +2.1% State total change in real GDP: +$638,686,384
Virginia
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +40.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$925,391,537 State percentage change in real GDP: +9.1% State total change in real GDP: +$42,094,698,471
Washington
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +110.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$82,197,384,584 State percentage change in real GDP: +27.5% State total change in real GDP: +$135,583,267,246
West Virginia
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +42.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$347,127,991 State percentage change in real GDP: +3.8% State total change in real GDP: +$2,750,695,101
Wisconsin
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +36.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,279,475,803 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.3% State total change in real GDP: +$16,855,787,844
Wyoming
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +150.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$213,178,567 State percentage change in real GDP: +0.3% State total change in real GDP: +$112,837,830
