Sophomore
5-11, 193
Madison
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 7 goals, 5 assists, 12 points in 37 games last season for the Badgers.
Scouting report: A center on the third and fourth lines, Messner was the team's most accomplished faceoff player last season with a .489 winning percentage. Increased forward depth will make it more of a challenge for him to be in the lineup this season, but he has proven valuable in penalty killing situations.