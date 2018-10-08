Freshman | 5-11, 199
Madison
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: 2019 draft eligible.
Stats: 16 goals, 29 assists, 45 points, minus-1 in 60 games last season for the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League.
Scouting report: A former Madison West player, Messner’s hockey career is built more on using his body to make plays than being flashy with his stick. He was captain of the Capitols last season because of his work ethic and willingness to play whatever role he’s given. That will suit him with the Badgers — he has a chance to be a third- or fourth-line center as a freshman. Messner’s grandfather, Gary, played football for UW in 1954 and 1955 and his aunt, Sarah was on the Badgers swim team from 1988 to 1992.
Find Messner on Twitter: @mgmess