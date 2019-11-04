FEB. 27 — CRISLER CENTER IN ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN
COACH’S CORNER
After John Beilein shocked the basketball world, resigning in mid-May to coach the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Michigan turned to its past. Juwan Howard, who was a member of the “Fab Five” teams that went to back-to-back national title games in ’92 and ’93, called being hired by the Wolverines “a dream come true for me.” Beilein went 278-150 in 12 seasons, leading Michigan to a pair of Final Four appearances. “I do respect the gentleman who was there before me,” Howard said.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior point guard Zavier Simpson (above) averaged 8.8 points and 6.6 assists last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors and being named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team. “Now having an opportunity to coach him, I see why he’s been so special,” Howard said, “because he’s a great person, an excellent leader and a hard worker.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Michigan’s top three scorers from last season — Ignas Brazdeikis (14.8), Jordan Poole (12.8) and Charles Matthews (12.2) — all left with eligibility remaining. Howard knows what he has in Simpson and senior center Jon Teske (9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds), but the Wolverines need junior forward Isaiah Livers (7.9 ppg) to make a jump. Another player to keep an eye on is Franz Wagner, a 6-8 swingman from Germany and the younger brother of former Michigan standout Mo Wagner. … After Beilein left, assistant coach Luke Yaklich departed to join Shaka Smart’s staff at Texas. Yaklich played a major role in Michigan finishing No. 3 in 2017-18 and No. 2 last season in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating. … Former Saint Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli was among the hires by Howard for his staff.
THE NUMBER
5 | Michigan’s national rank in turnover percentage in 2018-19. Only Saint Joseph’s, Nebraska-Omaha, Hofstra and Notre Dame were better in that category.