Nov. 30-Dec. 1 | Kohl Center
Feb. 7-8 | Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich.
BEHIND THE BENCH
After leading Michigan to its first Frozen Four appearance in seven years in his debut campaign of 2017-18, Mel Pearson had a tougher time last season. The Wolverines had their second losing record in three seasons (13-16-7) despite having nine NHL-drafted players in regular roles.
FIRST STAR
A first-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in June, defenseman Cam York (above) is one of three draft picks in the Wolverines' incoming class. Skilled in his own end, he could add a good deal of offense, too, to help make up for the loss of first-team All-American Quinn Hughes.
SCOUTING REPORT
Vancouver pick Will Lockwood returns for his senior season after scoring a team-high 16 goals and earning Big Ten honorable mention honors. But the Wolverines will need to improve on special teams — they were 43rd of 60 NCAA teams on the power play and 46th on the penalty kill. The incoming class also includes first-round pick Johnny Beecher, a forward who was York's teammate at the National Team Development Program, and seventh-round forward Eric Ciccolini.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers won a pair of overtime games at the Kohl Center to close the 2018-19 regular season. Sean Dhooghe scored on a breakaway just after the end of a Michigan power play for a 5-4 victory on March 1, and Linus Weissbach gave UW a 4-3 victory a day later after the Badgers had an overtime goal waved off because of an early substitution.