Record: 12-0, 2-0 Big Ten
Remaining non-conference game: vs. Binghamton on Sunday.
All-Big Ten candidates: Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis (16.1 ppg), junior guard Charles Matthews (14.5 ppg), sophomore guard Jordan Poole (13.2 ppg) and junior guard Zavier Simpson (7.1 ppg, 5.9 apg).
The good: The Wolverines are No. 4 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Opponents are shooting 38.3 percent from the field against Michigan.
The bad: Not much, really. Michigan is shooting 65.5 percent from the line, which ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten, and players such as Matthews (62.3 percent) and Simpson (41.2) will be targets in late-game fouling situations.