Jan. 12 | Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Feb. 14 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

The Wolverines went 19-12 in Juwan Howard’s first season, including 10-10 in Big Ten action. Michigan overcame a 2-6 start in Big Ten play and was 9-7 after a five-game winning streak. But a home loss to UW started a slide of three losses in four games to close the regular season.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Franz Wagner (above), a 6-9 swingman, averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds as a freshman. The younger brother of former Michigan star Mo Wagner scored in double figures in his final seven games, including a career-high 22 points in a win at Purdue.

SCOUTING REPORT

Michigan has two key pieces to replace: point guard Zavier Simpson, who averaged 12.9 points and 7.9 assists last season; and center Jon Teske, who averaged 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds as a senior. … Senior forward Isaiah Livers was limited to 21 games last season because of injury but ended up leading Michigan with 12.9 points per game. Livers shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range and 95.7 percent from the free throw line. … Senior guard Eli Brooks averaged 10.6 points and shot 36.4 percent from 3-point range last season. … Michigan added two transfers who should help immediately: point guard Mike Smith, who averaged 22.8 points at Columbia last season; and guard Chaundee Brown Jr., who averaged 12.1 points at Wake Forest. … Howard also brought in a terrific recruiting class that includes 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson, a top-50 player.