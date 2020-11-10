Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20 at LaBahn Arena.
TBA at Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Behind the bench
Mel Pearson (53-45-14 in his fourth season at Michigan, 171-137-43 in his ninth season overall) has proven his recruiting chops again, bringing in a freshman class teeming with NHL prospects.
First star
Perhaps the biggest reason why Michigan took a step forward last season was it found dependable goaltending in first-team All-Big Ten pick Strauss Mann, who went from an .895 save percentage as a freshman to .939 as a sophomore.
Goodbye
Michigan has to replace four forwards — including its top three scorers — and two defensemen from its regular lineup last season, with 14-goal scorer Jake Slaker atop the list.
Hello
Forward Brendan Brisson was a first-round NHL draft pick this year, and fellow freshmen Matty Beniers, a forward, and Owen Power, are projected to be selected in the opening picks in 2021.
Looking back
At 18-14-4 overall and 11-10-3-2 in the Big Ten (tied for second place) in 2019-20, the Wolverines were in line for an NCAA tournament bid when the season ended.
Looking ahead
There's a lot of hype around Michigan's 10-player freshman class, especially with the high-end players included. But the team has to be wary of the fate suffered by the Badgers last season, when loads of new talent didn't turn into a winning season. The Wolverines seem to have a stronger base to build on with depth on defense and a dependable goaltender. If the young stars are as advertised and the Wolverines can replace some key scorers with the likes of Johnny Beecher and Michael Pastujov, they could be as good as anybody in the second half of the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!