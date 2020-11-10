Looking ahead

There's a lot of hype around Michigan's 10-player freshman class, especially with the high-end players included. But the team has to be wary of the fate suffered by the Badgers last season, when loads of new talent didn't turn into a winning season. The Wolverines seem to have a stronger base to build on with depth on defense and a dependable goaltender. If the young stars are as advertised and the Wolverines can replace some key scorers with the likes of Johnny Beecher and Michael Pastujov, they could be as good as anybody in the second half of the season.