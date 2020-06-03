Michigan: Will the spread offense take hold?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gave up the reigns to his offense last year and hired Josh Gattis to modernize the Wolverines’ approach. Gattis’ spread system was shaky early in the season but seemed to find footing later on.

Inconsistent quarterback play from starter Shea Patterson plagued a talented receiver group, but enough come back to give to Patterson’s replacement — likely either redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey or redshirt sophomore Joe Milton — good talent to throw to.

If McCaffrey or Milton aren’t the answer, Michigan has one of the top 2021 recruits in the country —five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy — committed to the program.

Even with a new coordinator and focus offensively, the Wolverines would often drift back to Harbaugh’s run-first style — Michigan had nearly a 70-30 run-pass split a year ago. The question is whether a full recruiting cycle with the spread in mind nets the Wolverines enough talent to beat Big Ten rivals like Ohio State, Penn State and UW.

