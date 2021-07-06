The Huskies, six counterparts from the WCHA and new Division I team St. Thomas are due to start the reconstituted CCHA in 2021-22. Tech was 17-12-1 last season and climbed to 18th in the USCHO.com poll at one point but tied for fifth in the eight-team WCHA. The series gives forward Carson Bantle, who transferred to UW from Michigan Tech, a chance to play against former teammates. The Badgers are trading this series for one in a future season to be hosted by the Huskies.