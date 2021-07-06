 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MICHIGAN TECH
0 Comments

MICHIGAN TECH

  • 0
Michigan Michigan Tech Hockey

Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer controls the puck during the second period of the 2019 Great Lakes Invitational championship game.

When, where: Oct. 8 and 9, Kohl Center

Last meeting: Oct. 26 and 27, 2018, a split of 6-2 decisions at the Kohl Center.

The Huskies, six counterparts from the WCHA and new Division I team St. Thomas are due to start the reconstituted CCHA in 2021-22. Tech was 17-12-1 last season and climbed to 18th in the USCHO.com poll at one point but tied for fifth in the eight-team WCHA. The series gives forward Carson Bantle, who transferred to UW from Michigan Tech, a chance to play against former teammates. The Badgers are trading this series for one in a future season to be hosted by the Huskies.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent mosquitoes after a hurricane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics