Dec. 6-7 | Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Mich.
Jan. 17-18 | Kohl Center
BEHIND THE BENCH
Danton Cole has seen his team finish last in the Big Ten in both of his seasons in charge at Michigan State, though the 30 points the Spartans accumulated in league play last season were a nine-point improvement over the previous year.
FIRST STAR
Patrick Khodorenko (above), a second-team All-Big Ten choice, centered a line last season with Big Ten Player of the Year Taro Hirose and Mitchell Lewandowski that generated 49 goals. Hirose gave up his final season to sign, so Khodorenko will have to establish a new connection in his senior year.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Spartans were only 31st nationally in scoring despite having Hirose tie for the lead in points. A big reason was Michigan State couldn't generate secondary scoring threats. The rest of the team produced only one goal more than the trio of Hirose, Khodorenko and Lewandowski. Losing only one defenseman and three forwards who were regularly in last season's lineup should provide some consistency, but the question is whether the Spartans missed their opportunity with the KHL line intact.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers are 13-10-1 against the Spartans since the Big Ten formed a men's hockey league in 2013, but Michigan State won a series between the teams for only the third time last February with a 4-1 home victory and a 2-2 tie with a Badgers shootout win.