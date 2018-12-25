Record: 10-2, 2-0 Big Ten
Remaining non-conference game: vs. Northern Illinois on Saturday.
All-Big Ten candidates: Junior point guard Cassius Winston (16.9 ppg, 7.5 apg), junior forward Nick Ward (16.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and junior guard Joshua Langford (16.0 ppg).
The good: Michigan State is ranked No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom. The Spartans shoot well from 3-point range and are ranked in the top 25 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage.
The bad: The Spartans turn the ball over on 17.4 percent of their possessions, which ranks 84th nationally. That’s not exactly a new issue for Michigan State – which has only ranked in the top 100 in that category once in the KenPom era – but it’s an area that could be cleaned up.