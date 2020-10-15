BOSS

Mel Tucker, no stranger to the Big Ten, takes over a Michigan State program that had been one of the most stable in the conference. Tucker played defensive back at UW, was a graduate assistant with the Spartans and also was on Ohio State’s staff for four seasons. Tucker went 5-7 in his only season at Colorado before Michigan State came calling and offered him a 6-year deal worth $5.5 million annually. Tucker replaces Mark Dantonio, whose retirement in early February was a shocker. Dantonio went 114-57 in 13 seasons at Michigan State. The highlight of that tenure was a three-year run in which the Spartans went 36-5 and advanced to the College Football Playoff in 2015. More recently, Michigan State had been mediocre and went 7-6 in each of Dantonio’s final two seasons.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Senior outside linebacker Antjuan Simmons (above) had a breakout season in 2019, leading the Spartans with 90 tackles and 15 tackles for loss last season. Simmons had a combined 65 tackles and 2 TFLs in his first two seasons.

BITS AND PIECES