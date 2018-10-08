Dec. 7-8 | Kohl Center
Feb. 1-2 | Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Mich.
BEHIND THE BENCH
Danton Cole (35-81-14 in four seasons) took over at his alma mater in 2017 and directed the Spartans to a 12-22-2 season. His rebuild of the program also is due to include a physical rebuild: Munn Ice Arena is due for a renovation in the coming years.
FIRST STAR
Sophomore Mitchell Lewandowski was the right wing on a powerful top line that provided just less than half of the Spartans’ goals in 2017-18. Lewandowski led the way with 19 goals — tops in the country for freshmen — and Patrick Khodorenko and Taro Hirose combined for 25.
SCOUTING REPORT
When an opposing team could contain the top line, the Spartans weren’t much of a match last season. Players besides Lewandowski, Khodorenko and Hirose scored only 35 even-strength goals, fewer than one per game. So developing secondary scoring sources is a must for Michigan State. The defense in front of goalie John Lethemon could get an upgrade in the form of twin defensemen Cole and Christian Krygier, who signed with the Spartans after being released from their National Letters of Intent with the Badgers. Both were picked in the 2018 NHL draft.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers have lost only twice in the last eight meetings, but both defeats last season — in East Lansing on Nov. 11 and in Madison on Jan. 12 — were by 2-0 scores.