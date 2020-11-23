Dec. 25 | Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

COACH’S CORNER

Tom Izzo begins his 26th season at Michigan State, where he’s gone 628-241. The Spartans have won at least a share of three consecutive Big Ten regular-season titles, giving Izzo 10 for his career. Michigan State went 22-9 in 2019-20 after starting the season ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Spartans overcame a February slump — they lost four of their first five games that month — and closed the season with five consecutive wins to share the conference crown with Maryland and UW.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Junior forward Aaron Henry (above) flirted with pursuing an NBA career before deciding to return to the Spartans. Henry is the team’s leading returning scorer at 10.0 points per game, and he was second in rebounding (4.6). He shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range.

SCOUTING REPORT

Michigan State has two big holes to fill following the departures of point guard Cassius Winston and forward Xavier Tillman. Winston averaged a team-high 18.6 points and 5.9 assists last season, while Tillman averaged 13.7 points and a team-best 10.3 rebounds per game. … Junior Joey Hauser will step in at one forward spot after sitting out last season. The Stevens Point native averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds as a freshman at Marquette in 2018-19. … A foot injury has wiped out most of the past two seasons for senior guard Joshua Langford. He averaged 11.7 points while starting all 35 games in 2017-18. … Rocket Watts started 16 games as a freshman, averaging 9.0 points.